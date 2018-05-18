Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will Kate Middleton wear to the royal ceremony?

The world seems to be high as a kite to see the royal ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on May 19. All eyes will be on Markle’s regal wedding dress, but many style connoisseurs are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to know what Kate Middleton will wear to the grand celebration.
Fashion enthusiasts are also excited to see if Markle’s outfit will be able to hold a candle to the dreamy ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore on her wedding day. The lacy, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a scallop neckline and a nine feet long train was the perfect outfit that could befit a royal bride and a dream wedding.
The Duchess of Cambridge and the house of Alexander McQueen together make for quite a swashbuckling pair, so it won’t really be a surprise if she steps out in another number from the high-end luxury house. But, it’s not that simple to guess considering her affinity for niche fashion brands. With her deeply sophisticated style and all the undertones in her colour pallete, the 36-year-old is the inimitable fashion diplomat.
Two days before the D-day, Kate was caught in the public eye at the Windsor Castle in a pink floral dress (also known as the carnation georgette shirtdress) by American brand Michael Kors for the wedding rehearsals.
As we wonder what she must have chosen for the big day, here’s a look at her best looks.
What do you think Kate will wear to the grand wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.
