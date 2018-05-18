Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will Kate Middleton wear to the royal ceremony?

What do you think Kate Middleton will wear at Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday? (Source: File Photo/AP/Express Archives/Reuters) What do you think Kate Middleton will wear at Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday? (Source: File Photo/AP/Express Archives/Reuters)

The world seems to be high as a kite to see the royal ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on May 19. All eyes will be on Markle’s regal wedding dress, but many style connoisseurs are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to know what Kate Middleton will wear to the grand celebration.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?

Fashion enthusiasts are also excited to see if Markle’s outfit will be able to hold a candle to the dreamy ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore on her wedding day. The lacy, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a scallop neckline and a nine feet long train was the perfect outfit that could befit a royal bride and a dream wedding.

”Kate Middleton Chose Simple, Princess Diana Went Big: A History of Royal Wedding Dresses” http://t.co/ovCypOlPKB via @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/r7RzdTyH1k — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) May 14, 2018

The Royal School of Needlework’s Embroidery Studio is proud to have helped Sarah Burton create the bespoke lace on The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/UmZkedh5Zr — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 22, 2017

Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 💍👑🇬🇧 #RoyalWedding @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/QdDr3uw4qd — Duchess of Cambridge (@hrhdoc) April 29, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge and the house of Alexander McQueen together make for quite a swashbuckling pair, so it won’t really be a surprise if she steps out in another number from the high-end luxury house. But, it’s not that simple to guess considering her affinity for niche fashion brands. With her deeply sophisticated style and all the undertones in her colour pallete, the 36-year-old is the inimitable fashion diplomat.

Two days before the D-day, Kate was caught in the public eye at the Windsor Castle in a pink floral dress (also known as the carnation georgette shirtdress) by American brand Michael Kors for the wedding rehearsals.

As we wonder what she must have chosen for the big day, here’s a look at her best looks.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. (Source: File/AP) Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. (Source: File/AP)

Kate Middleton in a black off-shoulder number at the BAFTA awards. (Source: AP) Kate Middleton in a black off-shoulder number at the BAFTA awards. (Source: AP)

Kate Middleton is a true style diva in this bold red gown. (Source: AP/Instagram, The Catwalk Italia) Kate Middleton is a true style diva in this bold red gown. (Source: AP/Instagram, The Catwalk Italia)

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, make a statement in this deep green gown at the BAFTA 2018 Awards in London. (Source: AP) Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, make a statement in this deep green gown at the BAFTA 2018 Awards in London. (Source: AP)

Something like this peach-ivory dress would be perfect, especially with that head gear, don’t you think? (Source: File/AP) Something like this peach-ivory dress would be perfect, especially with that head gear, don’t you think? (Source: File/AP)

Would Kate Middleton opt for red at the wedding? (Source: AP) Would Kate Middleton opt for red at the wedding? (Source: AP)

Would Kate Middleton choose a formal attire this time around? (Source: AP) Would Kate Middleton choose a formal attire this time around? (Source: AP)

This heavily embellished peach attire could be quite an inspiration. What do you think? (Source: AP) This heavily embellished peach attire could be quite an inspiration. What do you think? (Source: AP)

Remember one of her most breathtaking looks till date in a dove grey Alexander McQueen coat with a matching dress and a Jane Taylor hat? Remember one of her most breathtaking looks till date in a dove grey Alexander McQueen coat with a matching dress and a Jane Taylor hat?

What do you think Kate will wear to the grand wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd