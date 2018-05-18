Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will Kate Middleton wear to the royal ceremony?

Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: All eyes will be on Markle's regal wedding dress, but many style connoisseurs are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to know what Kate Middleton will wear to the grand celebration on May 19.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 9:16:09 pm
kate middleton, kate middleton wedding dress, meghan markle wedding, meghan markle wedding dress, meghan markle prince harry story, prince harry wedding, prince harry and meghan markle, prince harry and meghan wedding, royal wedding, royal wedding dresses, royal wedding cards, royal wedding decorations, indian express, indian express news What do you think Kate Middleton will wear at Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday? (Source: File Photo/AP/Express Archives/Reuters)
The world seems to be high as a kite to see the royal ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on May 19. All eyes will be on Markle’s regal wedding dress, but many style connoisseurs are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to know what Kate Middleton will wear to the grand celebration.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?

Fashion enthusiasts are also excited to see if Markle’s outfit will be able to hold a candle to the dreamy ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore on her wedding day. The lacy, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a scallop neckline and a nine feet long train was the perfect outfit that could befit a royal bride and a dream wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the house of Alexander McQueen together make for quite a swashbuckling pair, so it won’t really be a surprise if she steps out in another number from the high-end luxury house. But, it’s not that simple to guess considering her affinity for niche fashion brands. With her deeply sophisticated style and all the undertones in her colour pallete, the 36-year-old is the inimitable fashion diplomat.

 

Two days before the D-day, Kate was caught in the public eye at the Windsor Castle in a pink floral dress (also known as the carnation georgette shirtdress) by American brand Michael Kors for the wedding rehearsals.

As we wonder what she must have chosen for the big day, here’s a look at her best looks.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. (File/AP) Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield. (Source: File/AP)

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, harry meghan engagement, prince harry meghan wedding, royal wedding, prime willam kate, royals who married commoners, royal family outsider wedding, grace kelly, queen rania jordan, princess sofia sweden, royal news, indian express Kate Middleton in a black off-shoulder number at the BAFTA awards. (Source: AP)

 

Kate Middleton is a true style diva in this bold red gown. (Source: AP/Instagram, The Catwalk Italia)

 

BAFTA, time's up black, BAFTA black attires, indian express, indian express news Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, make a statement in this deep green gown at the BAFTA 2018 Awards in London. (Source: AP)

 

kate-son Something like this peach-ivory dress would be perfect, especially with that head gear, don’t you think? (Source: File/AP)

 

Would Kate Middleton opt for red at the wedding? (Source: AP)

 

Would Kate Middleton choose a formal attire this time around? (Source: AP)

 

This heavily embellished peach attire could be quite an inspiration. What do you think? (Source: AP)

 

Remember one of her most breathtaking looks till date in a dove grey Alexander McQueen coat with a matching dress and a Jane Taylor hat?

What do you think Kate will wear to the grand wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

