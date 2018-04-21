Believe it or not, pregnant women are getting their ultrasound pics as nail art!

Photos of one of Sarah Clarke’s clients’ unknown gender nail art took Facebook by storm. (Source: Sarah Clarke/ Facebook) Photos of one of Sarah Clarke’s clients’ unknown gender nail art took Facebook by storm. (Source: Sarah Clarke/ Facebook)

When it comes to beauty trends, people these days are are taking the metaphor ‘thinking-out-of-the-box’ way too seriously. It’s not restricted to bizarre eye make-up or lipstick trend, nail art too has become a hot domain for the brave ones. While some are pretty cool, like badminton champion Manika Batra’s tri-colour nails, others are very creepy like the one by the Chinese illusion artist, who painted her own face on her nails and even attached hair extensions! Not to forget the scary scorpion nail art trend.

Now, another unusual nail art trend is gaining popularity on Instagram and some are finding it quite endearing. Would-be-moms are painting or attaching photos of their ultrasound onto their nails! Yes, a black and white ultrasound scan carefully hand-painted onto an expectant mother’s finger is the new craze. Nail artist, Sarah Clarke of Sarenity Hair and Beauty from Stockton-on-Tees based salon in the UK shared photos of her work on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

She later wrote on Facebook that she has been getting hundreds of calls and “is offering her personalised baby scan nails on an express tip for just £25”.

Although her work created this huge buzz online, it seems the trend is not new. On Instagram, one would find 3D printed photos affixed to nails, something that dates back over a year.

While many expecting mothers are thrilled about it and are considering it as a keepsake, others are quite apprehensive.

What do you think of this trend? Tell us in comments below.

