Going for a pre-wedding shoot? Try these different looks for quirky pictures

With the trend of pre-wedding shoots catching up, different looks could be tried. A plain chiffon sari to a one shoulder gown there are styles that could be looked into, say experts.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik and Sidhika Gupta, Head of Fashion at Roposo have listed different looks.

* Plain chiffon sari in a warm pastel colour like coral, rose quartz, lemon to look dreamy and sensuous. Style with minimalist jewellery.

* If chilling and cuddling on the couch with your partner is the perfect idea of getting natural photos clicked, then embrace the athleisure bliss for your pre-wedding shoot.

Grab a bucket of popcorn and TV remote, and watch your most favourite romantic movies together and get some good candid photos done. Luxe velvet joggers, message tee, or golden high tops sneakers speak sassy yet comfy look. Snug up to him in your coziest best.

For the men, jogger pants, long line tee and a dash varsity in a baseball cap is sure to make you hold up to your munchkin during the shoot.

* Colourful lehenga or anarkali with a lot of flare to do the twirls. Heavy ethnic earrings and lots of bangles would complement the look.

* Sunkissed Shoot: Pour in some pretty pastels in monotone dressing and you will be your radiant best under the sun. The outfit for women could be powder pink electro-pleated midi skirt, with a tonal crop top and matching heels. The thumb rule is to stick to one colour. You could throw in a denim jacket to contrast the mood.

Men could sport a micro printed shirt or a fun ditsy pattern off-setted with straight trousers and sharp brogues.

* Short sun dress with a vivacious floral print and a large straw hat. Would be perfect for a countryside setting.

* Perfect evening look: For the evening shoot, go vintage in soft curls, pretty floral blouse and an intricate high waist skirt. A touch of highlighter on your cheeks and dark lips are just right for the night.

A backdrop of the couple dancing at a party could also work as something different. Keep the accessories minimal and stay fuss free.

The men could sport a playful tie or bow-tie and a solid blazer.

* One shoulder gown in a rich colour like deep red, emerald green, black would be really elegant for a candle light dinner. Stylise with long diamonte earrings.

