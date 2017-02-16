Prabal Gurung’s new plus size collection at New York Fashion Week is all about loving your body

Prabal Gurung with plus size model Ashley Graham. (Source: Instagram/Ashley Graham) Prabal Gurung with plus size model Ashley Graham. (Source: Instagram/Ashley Graham)

Starting from Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor in Bollywood to Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez in Hollywood, Prabal Gurung has probably dressed a lot of glamorous women in the movie industry. We are not going anywhere near the list of supermodels in his creations, that’s for another day. These celebs have the perfect body to carry off his creations and Gurung is more than happy to see them in it but the designer is much more than that.

At New York Fashion Week, the designer used his fall 2017 show to effectively send out a significant message of diversity, by casting models like Candice Huffine and Marquita Pring, who wear clothes that are larger than sample size. He also announced his collaboration with Lane Bryant – a retail women’s clothing store chain focusing on plus-size clothing – with a collection of 12 looks with plus size super model Ashley Graham as his brand ambassador.

This comes after a trunk show by the where he saw one curvy customer shying away from trying on any clothing. Also, there was this isolated event where he attended a panel where the issue of body inclusivity wasn’t addressed, so he took it upon himself to do something about it.

According to instyle.com, Gurung said, “I’ve dressed everyone from the [former] First Lady to the Duchess of Cambridge to A-listers, and I have my Shikshya Foundation that educates women and girls; so now, how am I dressing for a certain size? In order for me to have a holistic conversation about what fashion truly is today, then I have to give choices to women.”

Apparently, the designer hasn’t changed his style ideology just because he was designing for larger bodies. The Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant collection will be available from February 27 at lanebryant.com and Lane Bryant stores.

