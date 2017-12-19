Election Results

Pooja Hegde’s mini jumpsuit is a wonderful mix of risque and power dressing

Pooja Hegde looked ravishing in an all-white ensemble from Lavish Alice. The actor picked up the mini jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and paired it with a long blazer, for an event. Do you like her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2017 9:16 pm
(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
From blending traditional and modern fashion beautifully in a burgundy lehenga to giving us dramatic fashion goals in a ruffled red dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Pooja Hegde knows how to keep her style game on point. Recently, while attending the premiere of the movie Bright in Mumbai, the Mohenjo Daro actor lived upto our expectations in a Lavish Alice ensemble.

Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, Hegde was spotted wearing a white mini jumpsuit paired with a blazer featuring a plunging neckline. Her look is a wonderful mix of power dressing and risque fashion. Hegde accessorised it with a few statement rings and a pair of studded earrings from Minerali Store and rounded off her look with nude stilettos. She managed to pull off the look effortlessly, though we think she could have opted for a more colourful pair of stilettos.

The 27-year-old kept her make-up and hair simple with perfectly lined eyes, soft pink lips and gorgeous tousled hair.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

