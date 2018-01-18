Pooja Hegde’s mini is perfect for both day and night outings

Pooja Hegde keeps her style game on point in this monochrome mini. (Source: eshaamiin1/Instagram) Pooja Hegde keeps her style game on point in this monochrome mini. (Source: eshaamiin1/Instagram)

Be it blending traditional and modern fashion in a lacy burgundy lehenga or giving us boss lady goals in a white mini jumpsuit, it’s quite evident that Pooja Hegde can carry both modern and ethnic ensembles with equal panache.

The Mohenjo Daro actor recently stepped out on the streets of Mumbai wearing a polka dot dress by SR Store. Featuring a collared neckline with a beautiful cut-out detailing on the hem, she looked really nice. Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, a pair of Adidas sneakers and a white clutch rounded out her look.

Hegde gave finishing touches with thickly-lined eyes, light pink lips and a dewy sheen and left her tousled wavy hair open.

We think her outfit is a great option for days when you want to look smart but give off an air of coolness. Simple yet stylish, her ensemble is perfect for both day and night outings.

Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

