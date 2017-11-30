Pooja Hegde’s burgundy lehenga is an interesting mix of modern and traditional fashion

Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in a burgundy lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in a burgundy lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

After a successful eight day run, the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, finally came to an end. Since the opening ceremony, the event saw the who’s who of Bollywood gracing the red carpet including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sridevi with daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan. For all the fashion aficionados, it was a treat to see so many celebs dress up in all their finery and pose for the camera. Even the closing ceremony, which was nothing short of glamour, saw some B-town fashionistas like Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif, and Bhumi Pednekar slay it in stunning designer wears.

Kaif rocked in a blue lehenga skirt and crop top combo while Qureshi surprised us in a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. Mohenjo Daro actor, Hegde too wasn’t far behind as she looked gorgeous in a burgundy lehenga set from the house of Jade by Monica and Karishma from their Lasya – Dance of the Goddess collection. The ensemble featured a matching lace bralette paired with an organza jacket, which added a modern touch to the ethnic wear.

Pooja Hegde looks pretty as a picture in a Jade By Monica and Karishma lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde clicked at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde clicked at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her attire with a neckpiece and matching earrings by Shree Paramani Jewels and a statement ring from Gehena Jewellers. Make-up artist and hairstylist Nidhi Agarwal rounded off her look with centre-parted straight hair, nude make-up and bold lips.

Don’t you think Hegde looks stunning? Let us know in the comments below.

