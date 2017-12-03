Plus size divisive to women, says Ashley Graham

“I think the word ‘plus-sized’ is so divisive to women,” Graham, 30, said on a TV show, reports people.com,. “I think the word ‘plus-sized’ is so divisive to women,” Graham, 30, said on a TV show, reports people.com,.

Model Ashley Graham thinks the term ‘plus size’ is “divisive”.

The model, who made history in 2015 as the first curvy woman in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, says the phrase unnecessarily forces people into categories.

“I think the word ‘plus-sized’ is so divisive to women,” Graham, 30, said on a TV show, reports people.com,.

“I think that when you use the word ‘plus size’, you’re putting all these women into a category,” she added.

“‘You don’t eat well. You don’t work out. You couldn’t care less about your body. You’re insecure. You have no confidence.’ And that is none of this,” Graham said, referring to herself.

Graham argued the same point in a TEDxBerkleeValencia talk she gave in 2015.

“The fashion industry may persist to label me as ‘plus size,’ but I like to think of it as ‘my size'” she said.

“Curvy models are becoming more and more vocal about the isolating nature of the term ‘plus size.’ We are calling ourselves what we want to be called – women, with shapes that are our own,” added the model.

