Playboy is revoking its no-nudes policy, but there is a caveat

Last year, in an attempt to break stereotypes, Playboy, once known for soft porn and pink-and-white bunnies, featured a 22-year-old Muslim woman in a hijab in the magazine’s centre-fold and it had the world divided. Noor Tagouri, an American journalist, appeared in Playboy’s October ‘Renegades’ edition – a special issue focusing on men and women “who risked it all—even their lives—to do what they love”. The magazine tried hard to move into the serious news feature space.

But looks like the 63-year-old legendary men’s magazine couldn’t stick to it’s new belief – introduced to boost circulation and attract mainstream advertisers – and is now bringing back nude models in its upcoming issue, almost one year after banning naked photos. The move comes four months after Cooper Hefner, the son of founder Hugh Hefner was introduced as chief creative officer last year in October.

The upcoming March/April issue featuring model Elizabeth Elam as Miss March 2017 will hit the stands with the cover headline: “Naked is normal.” The photo spread has been shot by photographer Gavin Bond.

The new chief creative officer recently, tweeted, “I will be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem, because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and rediscovering who we are.”

According to New York Post, the staff that had overseen the transition to no nudes. is in favour of it once again. But this time around, there will be no full frontal nudity.

