For the Indian beauty; 7 different ways to wear a sari

A sari can be draped in different types to give a different look. (Source: File Photo) A sari can be draped in different types to give a different look. (Source: File Photo)

Saris can be formal, sexy, fun, traditional and so much more but wearing them in one style can make the most interesting and expensive look a tad boring. How about giving this six yard wonder a different draping every time you step out?

Fashion designer Naina Jain and celebrity sari draper Dolly Jain give you alternate ways to drape your sari.

* Sari as a gown: This style is comfortable yet very chic. It gives a classy look that can be a perfect choice for a cocktail outfit. These sari gowns are for those who don’t want to tuck in and drape saris the traditional way. Even if you step over the pleats and tucks, the sari-cum-gown stays in place.

* Sari over pants: To look more trendy, you can opt for the pant style sari. For this, you would need a pair of jeggings or leggings, crop top or choli and heels. Just start by pleating one end of the sari as you would want to drape it, pinning it up and tucking it into your pants at the centre and then the other end can be draped as a chunni across the shoulders in various ways.

* Sari over lehenga: Like traditional sari, one can wear lehenga style sari over a skirt along with a beautifully designed blouse. This look is achieved with the help of several pleats tucked around the waist giving an illusion of a lehenga. This is an outfit for ladies who are not comfortable with usual draping and pleating that the regular sari demands.

* Two saris worn together like a lehenga: This is a unique type of draping two saris like a lehenga. This style includes draping two saris together in a seamless way. Double saris make the look trendier and it’s a great alternative for traditional single sari drape. So, wear them like a lehenga and stand out in the crowd!

* Mermaid style: This style is suitable for almost all body types especially for the ones with a curvaceous figure. This kind of drape gives a slimmer look to the wearer. The lower portion of the sari is draped in such a way that it looks like a skirt and there are no pleats made in front. Pick a sari with a heavy pallu or embellished border for the mermaid style look.

* Butterfly style: Butterfly style is also known as the Bollywood style of wearing a sari. In this style, the pallu is made very thin, such that the midriff or navel is visible. When thinking of wearing a sari in this particular style, go for materials like chiffon and net.

* Sari in Paithani style: It’s also known as the sari style of Maharashtra. Paithani style is different from other traditional draping preferred by Indian women. The sari is also longer and no petticoat is required. Pair this look with a nose ring and some jasmine flowers for your hair!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App