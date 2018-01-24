Play with jackets to create multiple looks

For a no-fuss winter fashion look, style your bomber jacket with skinny jeans. Add a simple but luxurious loose tee, and you’ve got that stylish look nailed. (Source: File Photo) For a no-fuss winter fashion look, style your bomber jacket with skinny jeans. Add a simple but luxurious loose tee, and you’ve got that stylish look nailed. (Source: File Photo)

When you think of a versatile outfit, a classic jacket is probably the best garb you can think of and it is certainly the most popular choice so build up your best look with this outfit.

Tanvi Malik, Co-Founder of FabAlley lists down some way to create multiple looks with your jackets.

* Leather Biker Jacket:

* Pair your leather biker jacket with cameo pants to look extra tough. One can also pair it with beanie and heels to to score high on fashion.

* Wear a white dress with a leather jacket, black tights, and combat boots to toughen it up and make it work for fall.

* Bomber Jacket:

* For a no-fuss winter fashion look, style your bomber jacket with skinny jeans. Add a simple but luxurious loose tee, and you’ve got that stylish look nailed.

* When you do need to wrap up a bit, layer your jacket over knitwear. A longline sweater or a lightweight hoodie would look effortlessly chic

* Velour Jacket

* Make a maxi skirt work for winter by pairing it with a cozy and comfy velvet blazer.

* A velvet jacket is the perfect match to any outfit. A deep red is a great colour to start with; mixed with a silk camisole and denim, it feels effortless.

Natascha Tate, In-house Stylist of LimeRoad too has some inputs to share.

* A denim jacket will never let you down. While it’s versatile and goes with everything, it also has a personality of its own. Slip it on if you’re doing an all-black to get that grunge rock look instantly.

* A black leather jacket gives a chic look if you team it up with your skater dresses and stockings but if you combine it with your rugged denims and boot, you get that biker babe look.

* Bomber jackets can be your best friend on days when you want to look a little easy and casual. Go for a navy blue or a grey bomber jacket and work it with your jeans and sweater duos.

Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories at ShopClues has some easy ways to glam up the jacket look.

* Jackets with dresses: Pair your fancy dresses with jackets for some fun and stylish holiday look. Add jute trimmed wedges for a smart look.

* Jackets with ankle length pants: The trick to making a leather jacket office appropriate is to keep the rest of the outfit sleek. Try a slim pant to the ankle paired with a lightweight knit and classic pumps.

* Jackets with pencil skirt and heels: A mix of sweet and edgy is a perfect combination for a date night. Start with a feminine skirt that has a bit of drama. A voluminous midi skirt or a maxi skirt are great choices.

