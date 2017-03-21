Plastique, Mystique and Drapes

Designs by Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal (centre) Designs by Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal (centre)

It was like entering the magical cave of Ali Baba. But instead of finding treasures and gold, one was transported to the Amazon rain forests. The grand finale of the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017 comprised a joint showcase by couturier Tarun Tahiliani and designer Amit Aggarwal. “It’s not a jugalbandi, more like two rivers flowing from the same source,” says Tahiliani. “It’s me working with a protege, who is now a colleague.” Themed “Fresh New Look”, wine creepers and shrubs covered the leafy floor. Bulbs looked like glow worms, and the ramp was a forest path. The runway mapped a circular trail to the back of the hall. All this, while a tabla, a violin, and a cello provided the music backdrop.

While Aggarwal stuck to his forte of upcycling and fashioning sharp and geometric silhouettes, Tahiliani fashioned Indian flowy drapes with Mughal-inspired motifs. Aggarwal’s designs used Banarsi and Patola-Ikat saris. “We strengthened old fabrics with recycled metallic plastic strips and zari, which were blended with pipes and mesh,” says Aggarwal. His collection featured dresses, tunics, skirts, lehengas and gowns. It was edgy, sharp and upbeat.

Tahiliani stayed true to his Sindhi roots with his signature gold hues. His collection featured sheer drapes, with sleeves that were fashioned into capes, giving the illusion of a draped dupatta. There was chikankari, bidri-inspired motifs, and colour blocks. The collection featured kurtas, anarkalis

and lehengas.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now