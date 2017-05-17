Planning beach vacation? Nail the look with right accessories

Go beachy this summer! (Source: File Photo) Go beachy this summer! (Source: File Photo)

Are you gearing up for a summer beach getaway?

A beach destination is a good choice to relax by the waves and take stunning photographs. But as you get all set to take those memorable photos, don’t forget to pay attention to your beach look with the right outfits, standout sunglasses and footwear, suggest experts.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at e-commerce portal Voonik, and Kristy De Cunha, Associate Designer of Female Clothing at e-commerce portal Shopotox, share a few tips to accessorize your beach look with panache:

* Sarongs: Printed sarongs to ombre sarongs, this is definitely one beach essential.

* Beads and shells: To keep the beach mood on, chuck away your routine neck pieces and choose beads and shells over them. Also if you can get hold of some star fish neck pieces, they could make the perfect sea accessory.

* Bangles and bracelets: Stock up on them, different colours in metallics or wooden will add more to your beach look.

* Ankle ties or anklets: While showing off that sexy swimwear, add some punk to it with an anklet or ankle ties.

* Rock it with a hat: Look for wide-brimmed hats that can provide you extra protection from the blazing sun. On a tropical escape, you can prepare your look up with floppy hats or even smaller ones to complement your delicate sundress. If you wish to spend the evening by the water, then a tan-coloured hat can enhance your overall look.

* Scarf it up: One of the most versatile items in your beach wardrobe ought to be the scarf. A scarf can accentuate your beachwear look just right. You can use your scarf like a bandana and protect your hair from excess sun damage. You can try out different styles with your plain scarves by turning them into headbands. You can even go retro by casually tying your scarf around your neck and feel like a diva straight out of the 60s.

* Go for minimal bling: Why deny some bling on your sun-kissed skin? However, accessorize minimally with just a beaded necklace or a long chain. Some semi-precious stones could also look super trendy with your beachwear. You can also pack some bracelets and printed headbands for that boho chic appeal.

* Slip on the right footwear: Enjoy your beach adventures with foot-friendly sandals such as comfy beach platforms with a thick rubber sole or just flip flops that go well with your beach costume. If flat sandals are your choice, then opt for cheerful colours such as yellow or pink and flirty embellishments that are both comfy and stylish. Ballerina flats, sneakers and other lightweight flat summer shoes can also look amazing for a beach party or a yacht ride.

* Shade your eyes: When the sun is out, the sunglasses should be out as well. A classic pair of aviator sunglasses can up your oomph factor and notch up your look on the beach. If you are keen to try out more styles, choose from cat eyed, mirror sunglasses or metal round sunglasses to make a strong style statement.

