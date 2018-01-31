Picking up the threads

A creation from the label Kuzu A creation from the label Kuzu

WHEN it comes to sartorial distinction and creative chutzpah, people of the Northeastern states have them in spades. As evidenced by a growing tribe of designers and their textile explorations, and the popularity of street-style stars and bloggers from the region, fashionable folk from the states could teach the rest of the fraternity a thing or two about inventiveness, originality and sustainability.

It was with this sentiment in mind that the Lakme-IMG Reliance combine — organisers of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) — decided to train their lenses on the northeastern states in 2016 in a bid to mine modelling and design talent from the area. And while the last few seasons have seen runway models, master-weavers and textile experts from the region step into the spotlight, the Summer/Resort 2018 edition (Jan 31-Feb 4), which will be unveiled in Mumbai today, will see the “Action Northeast” initiative swing into action.

Starting with a “Catalyzing Sustainable Fashion” dialogue on the region, in collaboration with the United Nations in India, Sustainable Fashion Day on February 1 will see a panel comprising Yuri Afanasiev, Resident Coordinator, United Nations in India; Orsola De Castro of UK-based Fashion Revolution; and Siva DeviReddy, founder of Gocoop, among others, debate ways and means to boost local crafts and grow the sustainable economy of the region.

a design by Jenjum Gadi a design by Jenjum Gadi

Taking the dialogue further will be #NortheastMojo, a conceptual runway presentation featuring six designers from the sister states showcasing their design chops and highlighting their traditional fabrics and weaving techniques.

Even as Daniel Syiem will present his ongoing work with Ryndia, a heritage fabric woven by the weavers of Meghalaya, in a collection of gender-fluid and androgynous pieces, Karma Sonam Minister’s label Kuzu will use nettle, cotton and Merino wool fabrics woven with Sikkim’s Lepcha weaving technique that employs an extra warp.

While Kuzu’s collection derives inspiration from the Lepcha and Bhutia tribes, Naga designer Jenjum Gadi will incorporate tribal weaves and patterns in his collaboration with Dimapur-based Sonnie Kath’s Exotic Echo Society, using the traditional Naga backstrap weaving method, also known as a loinloom.

a model wearing an outfit by Daniel Syiem a model wearing an outfit by Daniel Syiem

Richana Khumanthem of the label Khumanthem will use Wangkhei Phee handloom textile made out of white cotton of the Meitei community of Manipur, woven on shuttle looms. The Riahs, the traditional breast-cloth woven on loinlooms worn by all 19 tribes of Tripura, will find reinterpretation in Aratrik Dev Varman of Tilla’s Tripuri Collection.

Meanwhile, senior designer Sonam Dubal returns to the Mumbai runway after almost a decade and will present a collection employing Eri or Ahimsa silk and muga silk woven by the Sualkuchi Handloom cluster from Assam.

Even as these designers attempt to reprise and give contemporary renditions to age-old traditions and tribal textiles, the show will attempt to acquaint the fashion fraternity with weaving practices of these states and hope that more creative minds pick up the threads of this unique Indian narrative.

