Pedicure, weekly exfoliation: Grooming tips for men

Grooming is essential not just for women but for men too. Regular pedicures, weekly deep cleansing sessions and sweat prevention is a must, say experts.

Ragini Mehra, Founder, Beauty Source and Milan Sharma, Co-founder, Magnifique, have suggested tips:

* Incorporate regular pedicures into your routine: Besides being relaxing, pedicures are an absolute must. Of course, a pedicure will leave you with smooth and nourished skin, but most importantly – it will ensure your toenails are cared for and help you avoid the terrifying ingrown nail.

* Pick your signature fragrance with care: Your favourite winter fragrance could react with heat and sweat to smell like something completely different, so pick your summer perfume with care. Try a few variations and see how they perform before settling on a staple.

* Amp up hair care but cut down on hair styling products: It’s summer, so you will perspire. The trick to maintaining a well-coiffed hairdo when the temperature rises is minimum interference. Cut down on styling products that could go wrong, but at the same time, showing your scalp some love with the right hair care routine. A cooling shampoo and a mild leave in conditioner are all you need.

* Sun protection: Using a good sun block is mandatory as sun protection is essential if you are out in the sun during the daytime, in order to avoid sunburns and tan that do not go easily.

* Exfoliate/ deep cleanse weekly: One of the most important parts of any skincare routine, exfoliation will help to remove any oil, grease or dirt build up that inevitably comes with warmer, muggier days.

* Sweat prevention: There’s little that can be done in terms of sweat prevention, but simple measures like opting for natural fibres over synthetics, choosing loose fitted clothing and drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help. Use a good quality deodorant for keeping body odour at bay.

* Before and after shave: During summer, moisturise the face before shaving, and once you are done, use a toner to keep the skin firm and clear throughout the day. You can, then, apply the after shave cream to keep your skin moisturised and irritation-free.

* Stay hydrated: For flawless skin and hair, make sure to stay hydrated, especially during summer. It helps in keeping acne and skin dryness at bay, which are two major summer issues.

* Shampoo regularly: You need to shampoo on alternate days if your scalp gets excessively oily. Shampoo your hair twice or thrice weekly to get rid of the oil and dirt.

