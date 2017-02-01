Pastels aren’t boring, Shilpa Shetty shows us how to rock it

Shilpa Shetty in Tarun Tahiliani (L), Manish Malhotra (C) and Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Instagram, Tarun Tahiliani, Shilpa Shetty/Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty in Tarun Tahiliani (L), Manish Malhotra (C) and Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Instagram, Tarun Tahiliani, Shilpa Shetty/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty has been giving us great outfit inspirations for some time now and looks like things are going to stay the same, going by the last two outfits we spotted her in. The Bollywood beauty, who never misses a chance to show off her impressive styling sensibilities, was seen in a beautiful custom made Manish Malhotra outfit.

Shetty wore the shimmering silver sari with a cold-shoulder blouse so well that we are in love. She complemented it with jewellery from Renu Oberoi and a box clutch. She kept her signature straight hairstyle and flawless make-up with smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. We think she looked lovely!

For her second appearance, the actress was spotted in a beautiful creation by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit had a princess-like vibe to it and Shetty complemented it perfectly again with centre-parted straight hair, subtle smokey eyes, a lip shade in pink and soft blush on her cheeks.

If you have noticed, the actress turned author has been donning a lot of ethnic wear these days. Just a few days back, Shetty was spotted in a pristine white sari by Mayyur Girotra with a glitter rose pattern running over the border. Now, this lady knows how to work her way around a sari! We are in love with how she teamed it up with a striped pattern sleeveless blouse and styled it perfectly with pearl earrings and a gold clutch.

