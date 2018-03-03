Paris Fashion Week: Tuzki Inspires Manish Arora Collection

Turner India has announced an exciting collaboration with Indian fashion designer Manish Arora for the international launch of a special Tuzki-inspired collection. (Source: AP) Turner India has announced an exciting collaboration with Indian fashion designer Manish Arora for the international launch of a special Tuzki-inspired collection. (Source: AP)

After winning millions of hearts in China, Turner’s massively popular emoticon, Tuzki, is ready to take the international world of glitz and glam by storm. Turner India has announced an exciting collaboration with Indian fashion designer Manish Arora for the international launch of a special Tuzki-inspired collection. Launched as a part of Manish’s Fall-Winter collection, called ‘Orange is the new Zen’, it was unveiled at the mecca of international fashion trends, the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. This year marks a milestone for the veteran designer, celebrating 10 glorious years of showcasing stunning designs at one of the world’s most revered fashion week.

Commenting on the collection launch, Manish Arora, India’s leading fashion designer said, “It feels great to partner with an iconic brand like Tuzki. This unique collection was inspired by this special rabbit. He personifies a composed, relaxed yet a cool lifestyle, one that is similar to mine. The collection is a story of Tuzki’s day in Paris where he is seen meditating below the Eiffel Tower, chilling in his room with a glass of wine and watching nature from the window, highlighting the fascinating character that he is. Being a Tuzki fan, it’s a pleasure to be a part of his world now, in my own way.”

The collection, including t-shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, sweatshirts and accessories like backpacks, pouches and clutch bags, inspired by the rabbit, will be widely promoted and available for sale across Manish Arora fashion stores in China, Tuzki’s home country, before bringing it to the Indian market. Clement Schwebig, Turner Asia Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development, Licensing and China, added, “It’s an exciting time for us, with two powerhouse brands coming together to showcase Tuzki to a new audience of fans. Paris Fashion Week serves as the perfect international platform to unveil a first glimpse of Manish’s Tuzki-inspired collection.”

With quirky movements and humorous body language, groovy dance moves and a penchant for milk, the mischievous bunny quickly became an Internet sensation in China. Flitting from cheekiness to profound thoughts, Tuzki’s moods have reflected those of millions of people through emojis, gifs, animations and stickers on various platforms. Embodying these unique traits and features of the emoji star, the collection is a unique dove-point between Tuzki’s quirky characteristics and Manish’s astute craftsmanship. The collection features apparels and accessories that put the spotlight on Tuzki’s funny traits and peculiarities through the fashion designer’s quintessential creativity and play on colours. This collaboration is all set to elevate Tuzki’s presence to an unprecedented international scale, expanding his popularity beyond the China market.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya