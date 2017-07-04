Paris Fashion Week: Sonam Kapoor looks pretty in a Ralph and Russo pink gown

This is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has represented Ralph and Russo at the Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Instagram) This is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has represented Ralph and Russo at the Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, after wowing us as the showstopper for designer Ralph and Russo‘s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection, was spotted in a pink ruffled gown by the same label. Looking pretty as a princess after the regal walk on the runway to close the Ralph and Russo’s collection at the Paris Fashion Week, Kapoor and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor opted for a much softer look for the second appearance.

The Neerja actress teamed the pink gown with a silver clutch – also from Ralph and Russo – and matching stilletos. Her make-up was pretty much as it was on the ramp with a blush of pink on the cheeks and lips, but without the heavy and bejewelled headgear, the overall aura of this look was much lighter, breezier and fun.

The National Award-winning actress is also scheduled to attend the after-party at the Pavillon Cambon in Paris. The ball is themed “Beasts & Beauties”, and attendees are said to include members of the fashion fraternity as well as Hollywood celebrities.

As showstopper for designer duo Michael Russo and Tamara Ralph, Kapoor donned a dramatic, jewel encrusted peplum gown, with a dramatic train, a beautiful sheer veil and a regal white headgear to match.

Kapoor’s make-up for the walk was kept minimal, letting the outfit do the talking. Well-defined eyebrows, a hint of gold on the eyes, long eyelashes and a dot of pink on the lips, with stunning contouring completed the look, giving the Aisha actress an ethereal and regal feel.

Those following Kappor’s sartorial journey would know that she shares a special connection with the design label, and the tri-combo of Kapoor, Ralph and Russo and white gowns is one that’s made in fashion heaven. Remember the 2016 Cannes red carpet appearances? She also walked for the designers in Paris back in 2015.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd