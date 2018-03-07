Paris Fashion Week 2018: Would you dare try these oversized thigh-high ‘Ugg boots’?

Ugg boots collaborated with Y/Project to create a collection of over-the-knee boots made of sheepskin. (Source: yproject_official/Instagram) Ugg boots collaborated with Y/Project to create a collection of over-the-knee boots made of sheepskin. (Source: yproject_official/Instagram)

A stylish pair of boots can make or break an outfit. Come winter and these footwear staples are one of the best fashion accessories one can wear to upgrade their winter style statement. But the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2018 saw a whole new twist to the classic old boots as Uggs boots collaborated with French fashion brand Y/Project to create a collection of oversized thigh-high boots.

These boots seem slightly slouchy and come in black, brown and tan. Some of them even come in a checkered pattern and feature stiletto heels. Made of sheepskin, these giant boots are more than just thigh-high. Glenn Martens, the Belgian creative director of Y/Project told Vogue that slipping on an Ugg boot feels like “putting your foot in a warm pot of butter.”

He further added, “I thought why not…immerse your full legs. So we decided to design an UGG boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

Have a look at some of the pictures from the runway:

Ugg boots were extremely popular in the early 2000s, when Jeremy Scott had collaborated with Ugg to create a range of comfy footwear. It was then spotted on Hollywood A-listers like Selena Gomez, Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few. Martens also told Daily Mail, “By reworking the classic boot with a twist, we want to celebrate Ugg’s unique history.”

The Ugg x Y/Project collaboration will be available for purchase in Fall 2018. So, shoe lovers, would you want to try them out?

