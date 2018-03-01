Paris Fashion Week 2018: Dior’s Autumn/Winter’18 collection is all about women empowerment

Dior’s Autumn/ Winter 2018 Collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. (Source: dior/ Instagram) Dior’s Autumn/ Winter 2018 Collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. (Source: dior/ Instagram)

The Paris Fashion Week 2018, which kickstarted on February 27, 2018 saw French Fashion house, Dior going back in time, almost half a century ago, to showcase 1968’s protest in its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. The brand’s fashion director Maria Grazia Chiuri channeled the resistance culture amongst students of the 1960s to show her support for women empowerment.

Dior took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the show, “Take a look back to a time a half-century ago when revolutionary thoughts and actions were placing the power and energy of youth center stage and influencing generations to come. For Autumn-Winter 2018-2019, Maria Grazia Chiuri tapped into this anniversary, reinventing and reimagining the legacy of those heady times.”

In another post, Dior added, ” The sixties was a decade of protest, social revolution and female affirmation, setting a ball rolling into the following decades and up to the present day. Stay tuned to discover how the defiant energy of those times has been channeled into the Dior Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 collection by #MariaGraziaChiuri!”

The runway was covered in a collage of protest signs, magazine cutouts from 1968 and feminist slogans, which included Hillary Clinton’s famous 1995 quote, “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights.”

Attended by A-listers like Cara Delevingne and Winnie Harlow, the collection included statement sweaters featuring peace signs and captions like “C’est Non, Non, Non et Non!” (meaning “It’s no no no and no!”). It also comprised of floral-printed dresses, powersuits, neon-coloured sunglasses and black newsboy caps.

Have a look at the collection:

Prior to this, the brand’s slogan tees captioned, “We Should All Be Feminists”, released last year attracted a lot of attention. It was a huge hit among celebs – Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen flaunting the statement tee.

