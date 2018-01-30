Parineeti Chopra’s looks dreamy, chic and casual in her latest magazine photo shoot

Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy look from her latest cover shoot is really lovely, but it’s what she wore at the launch that has us drooling. (Representational Picture) Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy look from her latest cover shoot is really lovely, but it’s what she wore at the launch that has us drooling. (Representational Picture)

Parineeti Chopra began the year on a style high, what with being named a Style Game Changer at the HT Style Awards, and anyone following her sartorial journey over the past year will vouch for the fact that it’s an honour well-deserved. After all, she’s worked steadfastly to get out of the girl-next-door vibe to a more svelte and stylish diva. And continuing on that journey, Chopra recently attended the launch of Grazia India‘s February issue, with herself on the cover, in edgy colour-block separates.

Looking very chic in the quirky number by Kanika Goyal, Chopra really worked the colours of the vest well, which was paired with a mesh skater dress and a bright canary yellow long-sleeved, turtle-neck bodice. We really liked the play of colours on this winter afternoon look, and she rounded off the look with a pair of blue pumps.

The Ishaqzaade actor aced the layered look, and her stylist kept up with the playful aspect of the ensemble by keeping her make-up simple and her hair bouncy in a high pony.

On the cover of the magazine itself, Chopra is wearing a ruffled red top from United Colors of Benetton and a pair of fitted jeans. With wind in her hair and a dreamy look, Chopra shared the cover with an upbeat message: “SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!!! I think red is my current favourite colour thanks @graziaindia !! And the coolest troopers @aneevrao @yiannitsapatori @sandhyashekar.”

In her photo shoot for the magazine’s February edition, the actor is seen against a natural backdrop in Alibaug. The glam squad that created the striking look of the actor deserves a loud applause. Stylist Pasham Alwani curated her look with a red fringed top tucked into a pair of side-zippered denims.

Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar went for a nude palette with a light blush to highlight the cheekbones, nude matte lips and delicately lined eyes. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori rounded out the look with textured waves that looked wind-swept. The picture was beautifully captured by fashion photographer Aneev Rao.

The inside photos of Chopra from the magazine also see her continuing with a similar whimsical mood, this time in a pinstriped suit paired with a white buttoned mesh top.

What do you think of Chopra’s three looks? We really liked what she wore at the launch, but what about you? Tell us in the comments section below.

