Parineeti Chopra’s look in this floral Ritu Kumar dress is really, really disappointing

Parineeti Chopra is a lovely lady, so naturally when she was snapped by the paparazzi after a long hiatus, we were ecstatic but our excitement fizzled out soon enough when we saw her outfit. Now don’t get us wrong, we still love her but her dress is a real downer. At the Australian tourism press conference, the bubbly actor stepped out in a cold-shoulder floral dress from Ritu Kumar which simply put is extremely gaudy, to the extent that it hurts our eyes.

Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who usually curates most of the looks for Chopra has given us really inspiring #OOTD’s but this time she failed to deliver. We can’t get our head around as to why would she choose something so overtly convoluted because we really thought she had better taste than this. Even though the dress is well in our budget for Rs 4,500, we would still not pick it up on a shopping spree.

Sorry to say but they really did disappoint us and even if we have to look away from the dress, we can’t get over how it was styled with orange and blue flip flops. Why, just why? Not like she was on a beach or something.

The only thing which we like is her beauty game – with the winged liner, the pink lips, the blush on her cheeks and gorgeous wavy hair – even though it’s not anything extraordinary.

However, there is another look of the actor which got us beaming. She looked good while colour-blocking these blue H&M separates and styling it with pom pom earrings from the same brand and wide strap sandals from Charles & Keith.

Even her make-up by Arti Nayar and hair by Gohar Shaikh were perfect.

What do you think about her recent looks? Let us know in the comments below.

