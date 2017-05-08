Parineeti Chopra’s style game for Meri Pyaari Bindu promos is refreshing

As Parineeti Chopra participates in the promotional activities of the film, it is her impeccable fashion sense that has caught our attention. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) As Parineeti Chopra participates in the promotional activities of the film, it is her impeccable fashion sense that has caught our attention. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra, who shot to fame as Ishaqzaade’s Zoya Qureshi in 2012, is now back to the silver screen with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. As the bubbly actress participates in the promotional activities of the film, it is her impeccable fashion sense that has caught our attention. From capes, jumpsuits to shorts and dresses — Chopra is making the right fashion moves evidently, no holds barred!

And, oh are we loving it!

The actress was recently seen in a sporty avatar as she did an IPL shoot to promote her film. Dressed in a white top, shorts and shoes from Zara, Chopra completed her look with sunglasses from Fendi. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she kept her make-up minimal and hair side-parted — looking all ready for a day out in the summers.

In a striking contrast to her athleisure look, yet keeping the summer vibe alive, Chopra decided to opt for a gorgeous off-shoulder floral dress from Pankaj & Nidhi’s yet to be launched Autumn-Winter 2017-18 collection. Styled by Batra, she completed her look with neon strapped sandals from Call It Spring. Arti Nayar, celebrity make-up artist, decided to give winged-eye make-up and matte pink lip colour to complete her gorgeous look. Doesn’t she look summer ready?!

Chopra, however, did not refrain from trying something different and channeled her inner boho-chic at the recent Meri Pyaari Bindu live concert in Mumbai. With fashion that seemed inspired by the quirk factor of nothing less than coachella, Chopra looked resplendent in a multi-coloured chiffon cape by Krishna Mehta and pants. Styled by Batra, she kept her hair wavy and teamed her look with funky jewellery, including necklaces and rings from Ritika Sachdeva, Amrapali jewels and Aquamarine jewellery.

Chopra decided to give her own spin to the trendy and powerful jumpsuit fashion in a draped jumpsuit by Amoh by Jade. Keeping her hair and make-up simple, the actress accessorised her look with a tan belt from Top Shop, juttis from Fizzy Goblet, earrings from Curio Cottage and cuff by Aquamarine jewellery.

