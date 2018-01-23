Latest News

Parineeti Chopra’s experimental white shirt fails to hit the right note

Styling a white shirt is the easiest thing to do, but the same can't be said about a deconstructed one. While B-town celebs like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have managed to pull off this trend in the past, Parineeti Chopra, who tried her hands on it failed to impress.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 10:25 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, Parineeti Chopra updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra in a Chola the label white shirt. Do you like it? (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)
Time and again, we have seen the white shirt getting revamped. While Sonam Kapoor added a quirky touch to a high-low white shirt with balloon sleeves, Katrina Kaif pulled off a deconstructed shirt like a true fashionista and Malaika Arora turned it into a dress! The latest to embrace the trend is Parineeti Chopra.

While attending the Australian Tourism press meet, the Golmaal Again actor opted for a high-collar white shirt from Chola the label. Featuring side panels and a black bow tie cinched at the waist, the shirt failed to hit all the right notes.

She teamed it with a pair of two-toned denims from French Connection and pumps. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she accessorised her outfit with golden statement earrings from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas.

Although her outfit failed to impress us, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Make-up artist Heema Dattani rounded off her look with a neutral palette and thickly-lined eyes. While hairstylist Gohar Shaikh styled her hair into a neat ponytail.

Do you like Chopra’s style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

