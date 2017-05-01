Parineeti Chopra’s like a breath of fresh air in this tie-n-dye dress for Meri Pyaari Bindu promos

The actress stuns in this gorgeous dress. (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram) The actress stuns in this gorgeous dress. (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra is terribly busy these days. The talented actress, apart from shooting for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Golmaal 4, is also fiercely promoting her soon-to-be-released film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, where she has been paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The Ishaqzaade actress who is coming back to the screen after a long time is making some serious fashion statements. Chopra looks effortlessly gorgeous and chic in the promotional outings, and is giving us some major fashion goals.

Her stylist Sanjana Batra recently posted a picture of the actress on Instagram, where she’s wearing a summery chic Anoli Shah creation. The tie and dye one shoulder dress looks just lovely on her with that matching embroidered jacket adding an element of formality. The dress is cinched at the waist with a thin tan belt, and he rounds off the look with a pair of beautiful Ritika Sachdeva statement earrings. Her hair, styled by celebrity hairstylist Gohar Shaikh, was straightened – a tad bit different from her usual wavy look – and went well with the overall look.

The make-up’s simple, with that splash of pink adding just the right amount of day-time oomph.

Chopra has been turning heads with her recent quirky fashion choices. Two days celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra shared a photo on Instagram of the actress where she wore a gorgeous summery off-shoulder top in white detailed with floral embroidery and bell-tassel sleeves.

Chopra, whose style statement has usually been casual chic, has been acing the fashion game all through the promos for her upcoming film, but this has got to be our favourite look from the recent past. What do you think?

