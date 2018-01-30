Parineeti Chopra shows us a glamorous way to dress up for a friend’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra keeps her ethnic style game on point in an AM:PM ensemble. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra keeps her ethnic style game on point in an AM:PM ensemble. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)

After Alia Bhatt recently showed us fabulous ways to dress up for your friend’s wedding, it is Parineeti Chopra’s turn. When it comes to ethnic wear, the Golmaal Again actor has mostly managed to stun us with her choices — be it her pastel-colour kurta and palazzo pants for an engagement ceremony, a dark pink and mustard printed lehenga that would be great for a day event or her beautifully embroidered dress by Anita Dongre for a cocktail dinner. And yet again, while attending her friend’s wedding, Chopra looked lovely in an ethnic indigo jacket and matching palazzo pants by designer duo Ankur and Priyanka Modi from their Phistaq collection.

The floor-length jacket featured dotted thread embroidery, sequins and embroidered butas in dori work all over it. Featuring a collared neckline and bell sleeves, her outfit is something stylish yet easy-to-carry. Chopra’s attire can be great option, if you are bored of the usual lehengas, saris and salwars.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sajana Batra, she accessorised Chopra’s outfit with silver oxidised pearl chandbalis by Curio Cottage and strappy high heels.

Chopra rounded off her look with tousled wavy hairdo, a nude palette, light smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Here are few other times the actor stunned us with her ethnic attires:

Earlier, Raveena Tandon too showed us an unique way to dress up for a Mehendi function. The 43-year-old was seen wearing a blue crop top and dhoti combo paired with a printed jacket. Have a look:

So, the next time you attend a wedding, you can take cues from our B-town fashionistas. But what do you think about Chopra’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd