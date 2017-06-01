Parineeti Chopra reminds us of Cleopatra on the cover of this fashion magazine

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra’s run with lady luck hasn’t been particularly good at the moment. Even though her film Meri Pyaari Bindu didn’t exactly bomb at the box office, it failed to create an impact among her fans. Soon after, she got into a controversy where her classmate called out to her for lying about her financial status during her childhood. Now, the bubbly actress is back in the limelight but for completely different reasons.

Chopra turned the cover girl for Hello for their June issue where she is seen against the backdrop of the Pyramids of Egypt. Posing in a quirky sheer dress with a bird embellishment in the centre and feather details on the sleeve, neckline and hem, the actress strikes a fierce pose.

We are not a big fan of the outfit but the beauty game is strong here. If they were trying to get a sultry look, they got it right with smouldering smokey eyes, nude lips, a fresh face and straight sleek hair. Celebrity stylist Elton J Fernandez succeeded in creating a modern day Cleopatra look.

The choice of accessories were a pair of open-toe ankle booties with a transparent block heel, minimalistic ring and a statement bracelet to elevate the look.

We are not a big fan of this look. The only thing we like here is the beauty game here by Fernandez.

Do you like the cover? Let us know in the comments below.

