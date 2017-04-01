Parineeti Chopra or Monica Dogra: Whose ethnic game is stronger?

Both Parineeti Chopra (L) and Monica Dogra looked gorgeous. Both Parineeti Chopra (L) and Monica Dogra looked gorgeous.

When it comes to ethnic wear people usually take inspiration from Bollywood celebs. Earlier this year Kangana Ranaut gave us major #indianwear goals when she stepped out in pretty florals and pastel saris for the promotion of Rangoon. We also saw Shilpa Shetty flaunting her curves in ethnic wear at numerous events. Following the trend now is Parineeti Chopra and Monica Dogra in Payal Singhal ensembles.

Parineeti Chopra, for the first round of promotion of her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana picked a gorgeous ethnic wear which gave out Princess Jasmine vibes. We are glad that she brought her A-game with this two-piece crop and dhoti pant combo with a long-line contrasting-coloured jacket by Payal Singhal. Usually, for the first round of promotion celebs try to play it safe with something simpler with sharp cuts and neat lines but it’s interesting to see that Chopra decided to go all-out. We are already excited about the entire series of events. The actress accessorised it with earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a statement ring by Minerali Store. Celebrity make-up artist Arti Nayar did a good job by keeping her look minimal while hairstylist Gohar Shaikh worked it out perfectly with a puffed ponytail.

Meanwhile, Monica Dogra was seen in New York City working out a very indie look for her first performance at the Lincoln Centre. We love the Payal Singhal blue crop top and lehenga with gold tassels on it. With hair styled perfectly in soft curls, she rounded the look with a marsala tone lipstick and a bindi.

We think both the ladies looked lovely. It’s a tie this time!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

