Parineeti Chopra’s style file for Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions is basic yet creative

Parineeti Chopra during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra) Parineeti Chopra during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Parineeti Chopra has been giving us major chill vibes during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. On April 29, celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra shared a photo on Instagram of the actress channelising her inner gypsy in a summery off-shoulder top in white detailed with floral embroidery and bell-tassel sleeves.

Celebrity make-up artist Arti Nayar and hairstylist Gohar Shaikh pulled the entire look together with a dewy face make-up, a bright pop of pink on her lips and casually tousled hair which was held together with a headband!

The bubbly actress also shows us how to upgrade a look with the right pair of jeans. For another round of promotions, Chopra can be seen in a H&M camisole and a pair of really cool denims from Zara which she teamed with striking blue heels from Dior.

Keeping her accessories to minimum, she rounded the look with statement earrings. This time too, celebrity make-up artist Arti Nayar and hairstylist Gohar Shaikh worked their magic. We think she looked good.

The third look which caught our attention is not something we would try and to be honest, we think even the bubbly actress couldn’t pull it off. Dressed in a colourful top from Zara cinched at the waist, she teamed it with denims from the same brand and soft pink shoes from H&M. Minimal make-up and a high ponytail complemented the look.

Our favourite look is the one where Chopra is rocking those pair of jeans from Zara.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd