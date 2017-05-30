Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor: Who pulled off the airport style better?

From L to R: Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you want to take a leaf out of celebrity fashion diaries, then airport styles are something you should look out for. Red carpets are good enough but admit it, airport looks are easy to emulate. This time Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor got our attention as they swashbuckled their way through the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Malaika Arora showed us how to wear white summery dresses in style. She picked a pretty one in hakoba from Rara Avis by Sonal Verma and paired it with a wide belt that matched her platform heels.

Malaika Arora in Rara Avis by Sonal Verma. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in Rara Avis by Sonal Verma. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping her hair open, she kept her beauty look simple with soft coral lips and accessorised it with a Balenciaga canvas tote and reflective sunglasses. Pretty easy to carry.

Meanwhile, Arora’s squad member Karisma Kapoor slayed it in sporty chic. The diva picked up all-black separates for the occasion and paired it with a bomber jacket with cool patchwork on it.

Karisma Kapoor in a bomber jacket with cool patchwork on it. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in a bomber jacket with cool patchwork on it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A bright red lip, white sneakers, a Gucci sling and nerdy sunglasses rounded her look. She looked good.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, was seen rocking a groutfit (that’s a complete grey outfit, in case you were wondering).

Parineeti Chopra rocked a groutfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra rocked a groutfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love how she styled the flared dress with a pair of metallic silver sneakers and a pink lip shade to add a little oomph. Her look bordered on sporty chic and we think she did a good job here. However, we aren’t a big fan of those reflective sunnies and instead of those loose waves, she could have gone for a neat high ponytail.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

