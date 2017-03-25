Parineeti Chopra looks bright and beautiful in this off-shoulder Avaro Figlio gown

Doesn’t Parineeti Chopra look stunning? (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Facebook) Doesn’t Parineeti Chopra look stunning? (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Facebook)

Bubbly and spirited, Parineeti Chopra has been acing her fashion game these days. It’s kind of interesting to see how the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress after her dramatic weight loss is experimenting with her sartorial choices and in the process giving us serious fashion goals.

Putting her fashion foot forward at HT Most Stylish awards, the 28-year-old stepped in an orange off-shoulder Avaro Figlio gown. Quirky and classy at the same time, her look perfectly complemented her personal style. The high-low hem added to the panache. The actress shared her pictures on Instagram, and captioned it, “When you’re happy and you know it!!”

See what she wore here:

Chopra wore marsala toned pumps from Aldo shoes and accentuated her look with rings from Isharya. While we simple adore the attire, we think Sanjana Batra could have opted for a better pair of shoes while styling her. Her look was rounded off with wavy tresses, kohled eyes and glossy make-up by make-up artist Arti Nayar and hairstylist Gohar Shaikh.

