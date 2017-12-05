Parineeti Chopra’s ethnic outfit is the perfect choice when you don’t want to dress up at a wedding

Parineeti Chopra dons a monotone ethnic ensemble to a friend’s engagement and we think she looks pretty. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram) Parineeti Chopra dons a monotone ethnic ensemble to a friend’s engagement and we think she looks pretty. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)

It seems Bollywood’s fascination with monotone isn’t over. After Karisma Kapoor enchanted us in a nude-hued monotone sari, this time it was Parineeti Chopra who stepped out all decked up in a pastel colour monotone outfit.

For a friend’s engagement, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor stepped out in a kurta with heavy silver work on it by Zoraya and we like the checkered patterns at the hem, which added an elegant detail to her attire. Another interesting element in Chopra’s attire was the tassels that hung charmingly from the kurta’s hem – eye-catching we would say.

Stylist Sanjana Batra teamed it with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta and we like the way she kept the actor’s festive look subtle by accessorising it with golden jhumkas and a ring from Sangeeta Boochra. Traditional jootis in white complemented her attire well. Catch a glimpse of the actor’s look here.

Keeping to the tone of her outfit, Chopra went for dewy make-up with a dash of peppy pink on the lips. The actor’s signature soft curls rounded out her look nicely and we think she looked charming.

What do you think of her ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd