Anushka Sharma’s all-black outfit for Pari promos packs a powerful and dramatic punch during

Anushka Sharma promotes Pari in a Nikhil Thampi outfit. (Source: allaalrufai/ Instagram) Anushka Sharma promotes Pari in a Nikhil Thampi outfit. (Source: allaalrufai/ Instagram)

While glimpses into Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror flick Pari have already got us to the edge of our seats, the actor seems to be channelling the aura into her ensembles during the promotional events as well. Sharma was spotted at a recent event for her movie in a dramatic all-black ensemble and we like the mysterious vibes she gave in it.

The actor stepped out in a modern back-cut asymmetrical kurta, teamed with a sequinned pair of pants in the same colour by Nikhil Thampi. This combination of plain black with sequins is from the designer’s latest collection and even here we like how the two elements of the plain black front were balanced with the dramatic cut of the kurta at the back and the shimmer pants. Kudos to stylist Alla Al Rufai for choosing this outfit for the actor. Check out some of the pictures here.

For the make-up, artist Vardan Nayak opted for a nude palette and neutral lips. Soft smokey eyes and highlighted brows drew attention to the actor’s eyes, complementing her black ensemble. Hairstylist Franco Vallelonga rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted hair and a non-fuss ponytail. We think the actor looked glamorous, structured and minimalistically fierce.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had opted for a dramatic outfit before too for the promotions of her movie. That time she had gone with a white top having a sheer embroidered pattern on it from Two Point Two and the actor’s outfit had been weird. However, this time her dramatic outfit seems to have hit the mark.

We love her look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd