Pantone Colour of the Year 2018 is Ultra Violet, exploring the mysteries of cosmos

Ultra Violet is the ‘it’ colour of 2018. (Source: Pantone.com) Ultra Violet is the ‘it’ colour of 2018. (Source: Pantone.com)

If there’s anybody who knows all about colours, it is, Pantone – a global standard for colour communication. Every year it announces the ‘it’ colour for the coming year, and this year it is, Ultra Violet. From gowns to carpets to wallpapers, this is going to be the trendiest colour of 2018.

According to the colour institute, 2018’s colour is complex and contemplative, suggesting the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead and the discoveries beyond where we are now. It is dramatic, provocative and thoughtful and communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future, according to the Pantone team.

Last year, the firm had chosen ‘greenery’ as the colour for 2017 and before that Rose Quartz and Serenity (shades of pink and blue), representing the two genders. Ultra Violet is definitely a much deeper hue and likely to turn heads, whether you’re wearing it or have it displayed on your centre-table.

Even this year, the colour made a splash among our B-Town celebs and we had some of them sashaying down in shades of purple. To see how the colour will look when you wear it, check out these celebs here.

Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

The colour is much like 2008’s Blue Iris, a purple-bluish hue, which was a serene combination and much lighter than Ultra Violet. As is mostly the case with the institute’s predictions, the colour takes over the world and in its futuristic outlook, it sure looks like days of mystique are ahead.

Excited to try the colour? Let us know how in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd