Pakistani designer’s powerful protest against child marriages with on-ramp ‘bridal uniform’

It’s the wedding season, and excitement around the latest in bridal wear, what’s hot and what’s not is logical. Which is why the HUM Bridal Couture Week in Pakistan is one of the fashion events that garners a lot of attention, making it the perfect platform for a strong voice against child marriage. And that is exactly what Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan did during the finale event for the show.

As a showstopper for his bridal collection, the designer startled everyone by choosing a young teenage girl to walk down the ramp wearing a ‘Bridal Uniform‘. With a motto ‘fashion for cause’, the grand show by Xeeshan brought curtains down to HBCW with an everlasting impact as the girl bedecked in bridal jewellery but wearing a school uniform strutted down the catwalk, with a school bag on her shoulders. Wearing a blue salwar kameez with gota patti work, the young girl was seen wearing a big nose ring, an elaborate maang tika and hands painted with mehendi (henna) — perfect for a bridal look. But with braided hair tied with white ribbons and a garland put on the bag full of books with a tag that read ‘power’, the unique showstopper was meant to urge people to stand up for education for the girl child and against child marriage.

As part of a collaboration with UN Women Pakistan, Xeeshan tried to highlight the sad reality of child marriages in the country. The girl on the ramp “appeared wearing a school uniform embellished with bridal motifs; symbolizing the unfortunate trade-off when a child is deprived of her right to an education, and is instead married, ” the UN agency tweeted. UNWP has started a powerful campaign #BridalUniform asking people to sign a petition that “could turn this conversation into a topic of discussion in the Parliament.”

It’s 2017, and, still, the problem of child marriage is a predominant problem around the world. Not just in developing or underdeveloped country, it is a social practice that is still popular in developed nations as well. So, to draw attention to the problem that causes a serious threat to girls world, The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) are working closely to obliterate the evil practice.

Through this unusual campaign, UN Women aims to make people aware of the issue of child marriages in Pakistan, their life-long implications and how to take preventive action in order to address it and help the potential and present victims. According to UN Women, more than 20 per cent of Pakistani women are married off before the age of 18 and 3 per cent overall do not even cross the age of 15 before they get married.

The donation received from the campaign will directly go Kashf Foundation, an NGO that works to fight child marriages and rescue its victims. The Bridal Uniform’s website further added that a part of the proceeds from Ali Xeeshan’s collection was donated to Pirbhat Women’s Development Society and Sujag Sansar which are organizations striving to end violence against women and working against early child marriages in Pakistan.

Many celebrities have also signed the petition and it has garnered a good response online:

