Pak actor Mahira Khan totally rocks this outfit from Sonam and Rhea Kapoor’s fashion line

Mahira Khan in Rheson at Beirut. (Source: Instagram/mahirafawad.fanpage) Mahira Khan in Rheson at Beirut. (Source: Instagram/mahirafawad.fanpage)

We first noticed Mahira Khan’s impressive style quotient earlier this year during her promotional spree in Dubai for her film Raees opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s style diary was a far cry from her traditional look in the film, starting from her chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit to the brown pleated midi dress from House of Nomad. A few months later, she stunned us again in a red beaded asymmetrical hem top and wide legged pants by Faraz Mannan at an event in Dubai while mingling with our ‘desi’ hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, Khan is back at making heads turn in Beirut in not one but two distinct looks. One has an androgynous influence while the other has a princess-y touch to it and the most interesting thing is that out of these two outfits, one is from sister duo Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s fashion line Rheson.

The actor who was in the capital of Lebanon for an Awards show took home the award for the most stylish actress and she dressed the part. For the press conference, she stepped out in a black, mogra floral print Palazzo sari from Rheson which she paired with a black and white crop top with sheer sleeves. Khan took it to the next level with edgy shoes in black. Her beauty game was kept simple with smokey eyes and a soft pink lip shade.

At the main ceremony, she wore a beautiful white gown from Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2017 collection.

The strapless ballroom gown with a lace train and a fitted bodice looked amazing on her. Side-swept hair, a soft blush on her cheeks and a similar shade of pink lip shade rounded out her look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd