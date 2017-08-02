Pair the right eyewear with right attire

Black rimmed glasses are for the fall season, oversized glasses look great with high waist trousers and polo T-shirt. (Source: File Photo) Black rimmed glasses are for the fall season, oversized glasses look great with high waist trousers and polo T-shirt. (Source: File Photo)

The right kind of eyewear can make or break your entire look. While black rimmed glasses are for the fall season, oversized glasses look great with high waist trousers and polo T-shirt, suggest experts. Ishaan Kataria, Gem Opticians and Salesh Grover, Business Head, OSL luxury, have rolled out tips on how you can amp up your outfits with the perfect glasses:

* Formal: The trending black rimmed glasses are meant for the fall season and the formal look. Another easy fit for any formal look is the gradient almost transparent lenses that can add the right amount of suave to your persona. Formal wear in classic hues of blue, grey, black should be accessorised with basic frames which do not subdue the simple and suave look.

* Casual: Face shape and size is an important determinant to choose the eyewear. The double framed look (frame in frame look) with tinted lenses could make an interesting eyewear option. Pastel colour shirts, T-shirts go well with big framed or double framed glasses. Checkered shirts and a pair of shorts or jeans along with simple gold rimmed aviator also does the trick.

* Classic: The gold wired metal glasses are a classic and look radically cool. A much less aggressive version of an aviator adds an unusual sense of depth. Also the oversized wired metal glasses harkens back to the 1970’s, minus the weight. For that classic 1970s look keep your outfit subtle and stylish. Like a pair of high waist trousers, polo T-shirt and oversized sunglasses.

