Deepika Padukone looks like royalty in a rich green sari: Padmavati promotions

Padmavati promotions: Deepika Padukone paired her sari with a parrot green, full, puff-sleeved blouse. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Padmavati promotions: Deepika Padukone paired her sari with a parrot green, full, puff-sleeved blouse. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Keeping up with her majestic reel persona of Padmavati, Deepika Padukone has been a vision to behold every time she stepped out for the film’s promotions. While the controversies around the film’s upcoming release have only heightened in the recent past, the 31-year-old beauty has continued to stand up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Quite like an extension of her ferocity as Padmavati on screen, Padukone, in her latest appearance, looks like she belongs to the royalty in a rich, green Banarasi sari with golden zari work on the borders by Sailesh Singhania. She paired her sari with a parrot green, full, puff-sleeved blouse. While the sari gives an overall sense of regality and sophistication to her look, Padukone could have gone easy with the blouse. The voluminous sari could have instead been paired with a fitted three-fourth length blouse to give a balance to her appearance.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Padukone symbolified Indian beauty in her latest fashion turnout. With hair and make-up by Daniel Bauer and Anjali Chauhan, Padukone chose to style her hair into a simple, sleek bun sid-parted and chose a deep, marsala shade for her lips. The Padmavati actor wore drop earrings and an elaborate neck-piece by Tanishq Jewellery.

Earlier, she was seen painting the town red in a belted Anamika Khanna ensemble while promoting her film on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 11. Did you like her latest look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd