Padmaavat screening: Deepika Padukone steps out in an elegant white anarkali

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in ethnic white at the screening of Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the screening of her much-awaited movie Padmaavat recently. The actor kept it simple and elegant in an ivory anarkali from Anamika Khanna, which she had previously worn for the trailer launch of her movie Chennai Express as well.

How strong a good luck charm the outfit will prove for Padmaavat is something time will tell, but we liked the actor’s ethnic style statement. Padukone accessorised her anarkali with statement earrings in gold. The lovely piece from the designer was semi-sheer on the midriff and had a chic décolletage, with intricate silver thread work along the neckline. The actor teamed her outfit with a matching dupatta with silver embroidery on it.

To complement her simple yet elegant look, the actor kept the make-up soft and hair styled into a neat chignon. Padukone was spotted holding hands with Ranveer Singh, who was also decked in white. Singh chose to go the ethnic route as well with a chikan kurta and matching pyjamas.

Deepika Padukone wore an Anamika Khanna outfit.

Ranveer Singh was decked in an all-white ensemble.

Shahid Kapoor, who was seen with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor at the screening, opted for a cool boy look in a white tee and distressed black jeans. Mira kept it chic and casual in an embroidered semi-sheer top and black velvet pants.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kept it casual and chic.

What do you think about the actors’ style? Let us know in the comments below.

