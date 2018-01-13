PadMan promotions: Sonam Kapoor works a flowy Anamika Khanna number like a true fashionista

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in an Anamika Khanna number. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in an Anamika Khanna number. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie PadMan co-starring Akshay Kumar, has been giving us some serious style goals. From showing us a new way to drape saris to giving us style tips on how to instantly glam up a casual look with a hairstyle trick and not to forget her pantaboots moment, the actor has been on a roll.

And yet again, along with her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, the duo created magic as they opted for a beautiful printed maxi dress from Anamika Khanna. Featuring a plunging neckline, tie-detail at the waist, and baggy sleeves, the dress was a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary wear. Because of the flowy silhouette, it’s a little tricky to carry off something like that, but Sonam did it effortlessly.

Rhea did a great job by teaming the outfit with traditional jewellery – a two-tier necklace and a pair of matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Not to be forgotten, her make-up was as beautiful as the dress was. A little blush on her cheekbones, light smokey eyes and light pink lips completed the look.

Would you like to try out Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

