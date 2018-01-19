PadMan promotions: Sonam Kapoor looks like a ’70s poster girl in this blazing red pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor proves a monotone outfit is not always monotonous. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor proves a monotone outfit is not always monotonous. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram)

When it comes to power dressing, Sonam Kapoor is one actor who has always managed to nail it. From making us lust after her pastel pink attire to giving Johnny Bravo vibes in a black suit and showing us how to add a touch of quirkiness to the power suit with bold, vibrant hues, the fashionista has been a delight to watch. Yet again, she managed to grab eyeballs in a monotone number from Kojak Studio while promoting her upcoming movie PadMan in London.

She styled a pair of wide legged pants with a turtleneck sweater and a matching blazer. The flared pants reminded us of the ultra-chic style of the ’70s. Kapoor’s outfit proves that monotone doesn’t necessarily means boring, if worn the right way and carried with confidence. She accessorised her outfit with a red handbag by Thale Blanc and black peep toe heels.

Apart from her bold red outfit, another thing that grabbed our attention was her perfectly done eye make-up – the black lined eyes with a hint of silver in it around the corners, which makes for one of the hottest trends of 2018.

A dewy nude palette, light pink lips with centre-parted wavy tresses rounded off her look.

We think she looked lovely, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

