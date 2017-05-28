Meet 12-yr-old Padmalaya Nanda from Odisha, who will represent India at Little Miss Universe

Congratulations, Padmalaya Nanda, and all the best! (Source: Padmalaya Nanda/Facebook) Congratulations, Padmalaya Nanda, and all the best! (Source: Padmalaya Nanda/Facebook)

Twenty-three years after Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant in Manila, we have a 12-year-old girl all ready to make history yet again. Padmalaya Nanda from Odisha is all set to represent India at the Little Miss Universe beauty pageant that’s scheduled to be held in Georgia, US, starting May 31.

Nanda is a class VIII student at the Stewart School in Cuttack, and will be flying the Indian flag high in not one but two pageants. She has also been nominated to be India’s entry into the Little Miss World contest in Greece. “I thank people for their blessings and support. For the beauty pageant, I am giving my 100 per cent and I am very confident. I am trying to promote my culture and if people support me, I will definitely win this title,” she told ANI.

Nanda will be competing against 15 other contestants from around the world.

“I am very glad that he wished me for my future. I am very confident and fully prepared for the final event. It is just like a festival based on art, culture, style, intelligence and talent. It is a pageant where you can promote your talent and culture”, Odisha TV quoted Padmalaya Nanda after meeting Naveen Patnaik.

In India, Nanda already has the titles of Miss Preteen Junior Model India, Best Ball Gown (which was apparently designed by the young girl herself) and Miss Preteen People’s Choice. She has appealed to all her fans and supporters in Facebook to vote for her in the Little Miss Universe till June 4, 9am.

The finals are expected to take place on June 6.

