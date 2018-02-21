Oye Hichki song launch: Rani Mukerji misses the mark in this Red Valentino dress

Rani Mukerji fails to impress us in a Red Valentino outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji fails to impress us in a Red Valentino outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More often than not, Rani Mukerji’s sartorial choices have left us disappointed. Be it the hot pink lehenga she wore at her Diwali bash last year, her disastrous winter airport outfit in a Mira Mikati sweater or the mismatched, earthy-hued one-shoulder top and a pair of culottes she wore during the taping of an episode of BFFs with Vogue along with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, her outfits selections have mostly been bland.

The actor who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Hichki these days was recently spotted attending the song launch wearing a green number by Red Valentino. The half-sleeve dress featured cut-work detail all over. Even though we think it’s a cute outfit, Mukerji failed to carry it with elegance.

Opting for minimal accessories, she styled her outfit with a pair of studded silver earrings, a matching bracelet and a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

Steal a glance at the pictures:

Rani Mukerji attends the song launch of her upcoming movie Hichki. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji attends the song launch of her upcoming movie Hichki. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji opted for minimal accessories with the green dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji opted for minimal accessories with the green dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For her make-up, she opted a neutral palette with light smokey eyes and a dash of brown on the lips while she styled her wavy hair in soft, blow-dry curls.

What do you think of Mukerji’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

