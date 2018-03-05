Oscars 2018 Red Carpet: Who wore what?

The 90th Academy Awards is all set to commence at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this fine Sunday night (March 4). This is deemed as the holy grail of awards in cinematic excellence, and not only that, this is the one red carpet most designers aim to be seen at. Which also means that many of them are willing to experiment with nouveau ideas, while others opt to go for the classics.
This year, though, the red carpet is a lot more than just our favourite Hollywood stars twirling in the finest of designer wear. Awards season began with the film fraternity turning to fashion as a means of showing unity against sexual harassment by wearing black. This was followed by them sporting the Time’s Up pin and the music fraternity showing solidarity by pinning a white rose.
ALSO SEE | Oscars Fashion: 20 Most-memorable Oscar Red Carpet Gowns Of All Time
According to reports, though the leaders of the Time’s Up organisation have asked for the Oscar’s red carpet to not be politicised (though wearing of the pin will be appreciated), another section of celebrities are expected to sport the orange pin in support of the advocacy group for gun safety. Host Jimmy Kimmel has also said that his material will include a nod to both the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.
Not only that, the Oscars red carpet is expected to be a bit awkward with E! choosing to stick by its celebrity host Ryan Seacrest, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former personal stylist, after an internal investigation into the claim. But in the light of new details out in the public domain, it’s unsure which celebrities will now be willing to actually talk to Seacrest, making it very comfortable for the talk show host as well as the entertainment channel.
ALSO SEE | Pre-Oscar Galas: Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone Set A Glamorous Tone
For Indian viewers, of course, another interesting element would be to watch out if any of the stars would choose to wear jewellery by homeboy Nirav Modi, who has been encircled into a fraud-controversy regarding the Punjab National Bank. Modi’s creations were beginning to be favoured by an increasing number of Hollywood A-listers for premium events such as the Academy Awards, but this year, it’s unknown whether in the recent light of affairs the brand would get any play in the spotlight.
With the ultimate red carpet now being converted from not just a glitzy fashionable affair to a socio-political battleground, here’s a look at what’s going down at The Dolby Theatre on Oscars night in Hollywood.
Updates from the red carpet.
- 6:50AM05 Mar, 18Elisabeth Moss look resplendent in a Dior
- 6:48AM05 Mar, 18Laura Dern in a Calvin Klein By Appointment
- 6:47AM05 Mar, 18Gina Rodriguez wears Zuhair Murad's Spring 2018 couture
- 6:41AM05 Mar, 18Camila Alves in a stunning off-shoulder white gown sporting Chopard jewellery with and actor Matthew McConaughey looking dapper in a black suit and maroon bow
- 6:38AM05 Mar, 18Emma Stone in a burgundy jacket, bright pink sash and black tights was a rare sight of a woman in trousers at this year's Oscars so far
- 6:37AM05 Mar, 18Meryl Streep sans the Time's Up pin, but looking a picture of elegance in this red floor-length gown
- 6:35AM05 Mar, 18Greta Gerwig looks cute as a button in this yellow slip-like dress
- 6:32AM05 Mar, 18Margot Robbie in this white Chanel is fancy, luxurious and cool, which is exactly what she wanted
- 6:30AM05 Mar, 18Wonder Woman Gal Godot in a beautiful metallic tassled hem dress that's playful and chic
- 6:25AM05 Mar, 18The gorgeous Nicole Kidman is a vision in this structured strapless blue gown with a hige bow and thigh-high slit
- 6:23AM05 Mar, 18Helen Mirren in high spirits
- 6:14AM05 Mar, 18Zendaya wears Giambattista Valli haute couture
- 5:59AM05 Mar, 18Sir Patrick Stewart at the Oscars red carpet
- 5:54AM05 Mar, 18Tiffany Haddish pays a tribute to her Eritrean heritage with her traditional gown
- 5:50AM05 Mar, 18Taraji P Henson in an all-black sheer gown
- 5:43AM05 Mar, 18Most memorable Oscars dressesAs we wait for celebrities to arrive at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Oscars dresses - the brilliant, the good, the bad and the downright ugly.
- 5:42AM05 Mar, 18E! host Ryan Seacrest, whose appearance at the red carpet is shrouded in controversy, tweeted out a picture of himself getting ready for the big show.
- 5:38AM05 Mar, 18Fashion is not only about what you wear for the world to see, but also what's under.