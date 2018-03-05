Oscars 2018 Red Carpet: Who wore what?

Oscars 2018: Follow live coverage of the Academy Awards 2018 red carpet. Oscars 2018: Follow live coverage of the Academy Awards 2018 red carpet.

The 90th Academy Awards is all set to commence at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this fine Sunday night (March 4). This is deemed as the holy grail of awards in cinematic excellence, and not only that, this is the one red carpet most designers aim to be seen at. Which also means that many of them are willing to experiment with nouveau ideas, while others opt to go for the classics.

This year, though, the red carpet is a lot more than just our favourite Hollywood stars twirling in the finest of designer wear. Awards season began with the film fraternity turning to fashion as a means of showing unity against sexual harassment by wearing black. This was followed by them sporting the Time’s Up pin and the music fraternity showing solidarity by pinning a white rose.

According to reports, though the leaders of the Time’s Up organisation have asked for the Oscar’s red carpet to not be politicised (though wearing of the pin will be appreciated), another section of celebrities are expected to sport the orange pin in support of the advocacy group for gun safety. Host Jimmy Kimmel has also said that his material will include a nod to both the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.

Not only that, the Oscars red carpet is expected to be a bit awkward with E! choosing to stick by its celebrity host Ryan Seacrest, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former personal stylist, after an internal investigation into the claim. But in the light of new details out in the public domain, it’s unsure which celebrities will now be willing to actually talk to Seacrest, making it very comfortable for the talk show host as well as the entertainment channel.

For Indian viewers, of course, another interesting element would be to watch out if any of the stars would choose to wear jewellery by homeboy Nirav Modi, who has been encircled into a fraud-controversy regarding the Punjab National Bank. Modi’s creations were beginning to be favoured by an increasing number of Hollywood A-listers for premium events such as the Academy Awards, but this year, it’s unknown whether in the recent light of affairs the brand would get any play in the spotlight.

With the ultimate red carpet now being converted from not just a glitzy fashionable affair to a socio-political battleground, here’s a look at what’s going down at The Dolby Theatre on Oscars night in Hollywood.

