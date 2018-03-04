Oscars 2018 fashion: Nirav Modi baubles were becoming a regular on the red carpet, will this year be different?

The 89th Academy Awards was big for Nirav Modi, with not one but several stars wearing brand’s collection at the Oscars red carpet. (Source: Karlie Kloss, Nirav Modi Jewels/ Instagram) The 89th Academy Awards was big for Nirav Modi, with not one but several stars wearing brand’s collection at the Oscars red carpet. (Source: Karlie Kloss, Nirav Modi Jewels/ Instagram)

As Hollywood prepares for the biggest award show of the year, the Academy Awards, there is a lot going on this year beyond films. Of course, the Oscars is a celebration of excellence in cinema but fashion is also a big part of the gala. With dozens of before and after parties and the main event — it is more than just glitz and glam, it’s more of an making a statement with what one wears and the business of fashion. And it’s not all about the stunning outfits that may be dominated by black this year owing to the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, but also about the accessories the stars decide to adorn.

Jewellery is a big part of stars’ looks on the red carpet and big international jewellery brand let the celebs borrow jewellery worth millions of dollars. And while big names like the Chopard, Bvlgari, Harry Winston and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery keeps reappearing again and again not just for Oscars but red carpets across the globe, there is also an Indian brand that made its presence felt on such occasions — Nirav Modi. However, owing to the crores of money swindle, the Indian diamond merchant finds himself at the present, it might be unlikely that A-listers would go for his eccentric designs at the 90th Oscars.

By far, 2017 Oscars was a big hit for Nirav Modi as not one but several stars wore his creations, and not just at the mega gala but even at the after-party. Take a look at the celebs who wore the Indian brand’s jewellery last year:

Karlie Kloss picked a Stella McCartney dress, Nirav Modi jewellery, and a Roger Vivier clutch. (Source: AP/ File) Karlie Kloss picked a Stella McCartney dress, Nirav Modi jewellery, and a Roger Vivier clutch. (Source: AP/ File)

Karlie Kloss: When international supermodel Karlie Kloss made an appearance at the 89th Academy Awards, she not only made heads turn with her beautiful a Stella McCartney dress but also the intricate diamond choker she wore. The steller Mughal neckpiece was paired with En-Tremblant Earrings also from Modi’s collection.

Taraji P. Henson looked gorgeous in a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Nirav Modi jewellery at Oscars 2017. (Source: AP/ File) Taraji P. Henson looked gorgeous in a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Nirav Modi jewellery at Oscars 2017. (Source: AP/ File)

Taraji P Henson: The diva left everyone gaping as she turned up the heat on the red carpet in a gorgeous velvet gown from Alberta Ferretti. To keep her look simple yet sensuous Henson picked a Luminance Necklace with 103-carat worth of diamonds and an emerald ring by the brand.

Not just at the main event, Nirav Modi’s jewels were seen in fashionable Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party as well.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Brand’s ambassador Whitely adorned her ears with a statement diamond danglers matching her silver gown. She wore an intricate earring from brand’s Celestial Collection and wowed everyone at the event.

Kate Upon: Also attending the coveted after-party wearing Nirav Modi earrings was supermodel and actor Kate Upon. Wearing a Thakoon Silver Sequin Slip Dress, the blonde beauty paired it classic ‘Embrace White Bangle’ and diamond danglers from brand’s Celestial Collection. The stunning earrings with pear-shaped diamonds set within cut diamond halos — is signature to Modi’s designs.

Olivia Munn: Munn too attended the party wearing a bright red gown and simple diamond earring from Modi’s Luminance collection.

Stella Maxwell: Supermodel Maxwell also chose to complement her embellished slip dress with the spectacular Luminance Cascade Earrings.

Coincidentally, the same earrings were worn by Kate Winslet in 88th Academy Awards.

Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren and Nirav Modi jewels at Oscars 2016. (Photo: AP/ File) Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren and Nirav Modi jewels at Oscars 2016. (Photo: AP/ File)

Kate Winslet: Yes, during 2016 Oscars, Kate Winslet stole the show wearing an off-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown. The Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in Steve Jobs that year chose to pair her outfit with a diamond bracelet and earrings from Nirav Modi. The Luminance Cascade earrings and bracelet along with a big statement ring from the Celestial collection were more than 100 carats of diamonds and surely made her stand out from the rest.

If you are wondering how celebrities zeros down to what to pair with their attire, it’s not them any more. Given to how advanced and important styling has become, stylists often choose four or six different looks per gown picked for a celebrity client. That can mean they’ve collected hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, worth of jewels. And as leading jewellers in Hollywood put it, celebrity branding is a huge business bump overall for jewellers, and red carpets are a huge part of that. It is normal why they take such a huge risk.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd