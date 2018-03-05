Oscars 2018: 6 odd fashion statements that stood out at the 90th Academy Awards

Check out the fashion oddities at the Oscars this year. (Source: AP Photo) Check out the fashion oddities at the Oscars this year. (Source: AP Photo)

Oscars 2018 has just concluded and living up to the hype, it celebrated both films and fashion. While the winners were celebrated with much gusto, stars walked down the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward at the 90th Academy Awards. While some impressed, others disappointed, and the show went on.

However, what caught many eyeballs was how there were quite a few celebrities who refused to fit into these binaries and instead, made fashion statements by going against the norm. Daring to be themselves or choosing to go over-the-top, they abandoned the rule book and followed their hearts. From ditching heels to wearing traditional costumes, here are the celebrities who stood out as the biggest fashion oddities during the Oscars ceremony this year.

Tiffany Haddish wearing a traditional ensemble at the red carpet

Tiffany Haddish had quite a ball at the red carpet. Whether it was being an unabashed fangirl near Meryl Streep or by turning up in a cream-coloured Alexander McQueen gown and completing the look with a black cape, gold accents, and a headpiece on the red carpet, she made a bizarre fashion statement on the red carpet. Haddish’s Oscars ensemble was her way of paying homage to her Eritrean heritage and her late father, who belonged to the region.

Whoopi Goldberg wearing combat boots

Wearing heels can be tiring and inconvenient. And if you thought the stars are not perturbed by the discomfort, you are wrong. Whoopi Goldberg wore a voluminous gown designed by Siriano. Not only did it have pockets but, as she revealed, it also helped her to hide her combat boots. She even lifted it to show the inner design and earned some brownie points on social media.

Tiffany Haddish ditching high heels on the stage

And The Award For Best Duo At The Oscars Goes To Tiffany Haddish And Maya Rudolph http://t.co/mEBod5cJ8O #PrezRo pic.twitter.com/kE0RJJPc7b — PrezRo (@PrezRo365) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph walked on the stage with their heels in their hands before delivering the best award introductions of the night. Contemplating why heels even exist when one can wear slippers, Haddish walked on the stage wearing a pair of comfy Ugg slippers — the kind you only wear in your bedroom.

West Side Story actress Rita Moreno re-wearing her 1962 Oscars dress for 2018

Legendary actress Rita Moreno won over one and all by wearing the dress she had previously worn back in 1962, which was the year she won the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita Palacio in West Side Story. The actress, however, slightly modified the number to make it more contemporary. She changed the neckline to a strapless version and accessorised the ensemble with a heavy gold necklace, long gloves and a chunky gold bracelet.

Adam Rippon wearing black leather harness and ripped embellishments

At the 90th Academy Awards, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, decided to shake things up by wearing a BDSM-inspired tuxedo, which came with a black leather harness and ripped embellishments. Rippon, who recently opened up about his sexual orientation, chose to make an entrance in a Moschino look from Jeremy Scott.

James Ivory, writer of Call Me By Your Name wearing a shirt with Timothee Chalamet’s face on it

The writer of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ deadass wore a shirt with Timothee Chalamet’s face on it 😭#Oscarspic.twitter.com/UvdrCSbEnc — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 5, 2018

The screenwriter of Call Me By Your Name wore a shirt with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet’s face stamped on it. The shirt was created by artist Andrew Mania. After keeping up with his winning streak at both BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Awards, the eighty-nine-year-old was once again set to bag an award.

