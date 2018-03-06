Going for Gold

(Above) Jennifer Lawrence in a Dior; Jennifer Garner wears a Versace (Above) Jennifer Lawrence in a Dior; Jennifer Garner wears a Versace

Kimi Dangor

WHILE HOLLYWOOD’S annual award show line-up started with the Golden Globes where filmdom’s femme fatales — and some of their male counterparts — took a stand against sexual harassment by wearing all black, the season of accolades ended with the 90th Academy Awards, which became a celebration of cinema as well as all things glitzy and sparkly on the red carpet. The sombre blacks were replaced by dazzling reds, bright blues and pretty pinks and the pantsuits were replaced by sequins, big statement bows and good old Hollywood glam. That is not to say that the feminist flag wasn’t flying high and the #TimesUp and #Metoo credos weren’t upheld, but the stars decided to stay glamorous too. Here’s a look at our favourite fashion moments:

Golden Girls

Jennifer Lawrence may only have been there to give away the Best Actress trophy, but the actor, dressed in a gunmetal beaded Dior, twirled on the red carpet, climbed over chairs with a wine glass in hand and snubbed TV presenter Ryan Seacrest (after accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against him) — pulling off quite a sparkling appearance, without tripping, of course. Others joining her in her quest for gold were Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o in a golden Atelier Versace gown, Sandra Bullock in a black and gold Louis Vuitton halter gown and Gal Gadot in a Givenchy metallic beaded fringe gown.

Colour Burst

Hollywood’s hottest brought their brightest game to the ball. While Jennifer Garner looked radiant in a blue Atelier Versace cape gown, Nicole Kidman too favoured an Armani Prive number in bright blue. While Viola Davis wore a bubblegum pink Michael Kors Collection creation, Meryl Streep donned a lipstick red Dior Haute Couture gown, Greta Gerwig turned up in a yellow Rodarte and winner Allison Janney wore a red Reem Acra gown. On the other end, Jane Fonda, Mary J Blige, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie came in white.

Pop Rock

Bright pops of colour came via jewellery, as stars donned stones that dazzled. While Camilla Alves wore rubies, amethysts and diamonds from Chopard, Gal Gadot accessorised with a 27-carat aquamarine from Tiffany & Co. and Jennifer Garner wore Paiget sapphires. India was well represented by Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi. Mary J. Blige, who became the first person to receive a double nomination for Original Song and Best Supporting Actress, performed at the Oscars wearing yellow, rose and white gold earrings by the Vadodara-based jewellers. Olivia Wilde also wore an intricate bracelet by them to the Vanity Fair bash.

Face Time

James Ivory of Merchant Ivory Productions had an unlikely fan boy moment. The 89-year-old producer and writer came wearing a button-down shirt featuring the face of the movie’s star Timothee Chalamet on it. Ivory said he’d present the shirt to the actor after the event.

Repeat Mode

Rita Moreno, who won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story in 1962, wore her Oscar dress from 55 years ago. The strapless gown created in Manila, was accessorised with a headband, chunky jewellery and elbow length gloves this time around. Also not shying away from repeating her outfit was veteran actor Faye Dunaway, who wore the same Esteban Cortazar dress she wore in 2017 when Warren Beatty and she famously announced the wrong Best Picture Winner.

Shoe In

Comfort was the key factor in Whoopi Goldberg’s dressing choice. The actor who wore a floral print gown by Christian Siriano, made the most of the outfit’s functional pockets, user-friendly belt and teamed it with combat boots to stay well within her comfort zone.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya