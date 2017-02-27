Oscars 2017: Syrian refugee Hala Kamil walks Oscars red-carpet in hijab

Syrian refugee Hala Kamil at the 89th Academy Awards. (Source: Reuters) Syrian refugee Hala Kamil at the 89th Academy Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Syrian refugee Hala Kamil, the subject of the Oscar-nominated short documentary “Watani: My Homeland” attended the Academy awards in a purple and black two-piece velvet gown with a matching purple hijab by Lady Gaga’s stylist Brandon Maxwell.

Hamil was styled by Katy Perry’s stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Is white Priyanka Chopra’s favourite colour for Oscars red carpet?)

After President Donald Trump’s immigration ban last month, the mother of four was worried that she may not even be able to get into the country to attend the award ceremony. When the ban was lifted, Kamil’s trip was back on.

Hala Kamil picked a purple and black two-piece velvet gown with a matching purple hijab. (Source: Reuters) Hala Kamil picked a purple and black two-piece velvet gown with a matching purple hijab. (Source: Reuters)

Maxwell reached out to design Kamil’s dress after director Chris Temple tweeted about her struggle to find an appropriate outfit.

“To me, every woman is a star and every star has a story. Hala’s story sincerely touched me and I am truly honoured that I had the privilege to create this look for her celebrating this momentous occasion. The goal for my collection is always to empower all women and to not just make them look beautiful, but feel beautiful as well.

(SEE PICS: Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson; here’s a look at the best dressed celebs)

“Hala’s strength and courage throughout her experiences is supremely admirable. Seeing her walk the red carpet full of confidence and elegance, and being a small part of her special night means the world to me,” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside Kamil’s picture from the Oscars red carpet.