Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra goes grunge and Deepika Padukone floral at the pre-Oscars party

If last year we were all excited to see what home girl Priyanka Chopra would wear to the red carpet event of the year, the Oscars, then this year brings with it a double bonanza – we have Deepika Padukone right out there as well. And though the xXx: Return of the Xander Cage actress won’t be at the main awards ceremony, both the Bollywood beauties have been setting the pre-Oscars parties on fire.

Just lately at the Chanel Pre-Oscar dinner on Saturday, both Chopra and Padukone were spotted looking casual-stunning. And though a comparison is inevitable, we love the fact that the two have making waves with their style statements at each and every event. Interestingly, their sartorial choices have been extremely different – and we love that about them. Diversity, people!

At the annual pre-Oscars party on Saturday (February 25), Chopra opted for a grunge kind of look, and it looked great on her. Not that we were surprised. The Quantico star chose Chanel separates that had a slightly wintery feel to it. While the knitted top gave a bit of oomph factor and tweed-like skirt, we love the way Castillo styled her hair with a high side ponytail and the partly braided hair. Though not as bronzed as the previous party, this time too she opted for a slightly bronzed look that was almost perfect. If only the lipstick were more reddish.

On the other hand, Padukone opted for a sophisticated yet vibrant floral dress by Duro Olowu, and we want those stunning Louboutin sandals that perfectly complement the dress. The detailing around the belt was great, and though we think the Padmavati actress’ make-up looked a bit washed out and the hair a tad bit unkempt, overall, we liked how she pulled off casual chic at the star-studded event.

