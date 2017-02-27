Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone – who wore the black gown better at the after-party

Both Priyanka Chopra (L) and Deepika Padukone decdided to go with the classic black gown. (Source: Instagram) Both Priyanka Chopra (L) and Deepika Padukone decdided to go with the classic black gown. (Source: Instagram)

It all started with the Golden Globe Awards 2017 in January when Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone scorched the red carpet. There was so much glamour involved that we couldn’t help but notice. Even though Chopra received flak for her choice of the now famous Ralph Lauren sequinned gown, she still managed to grab eyeballs.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Is white Priyanka Chopra’s favourite colour for Oscars red carpet?)

Padukone too managed to steal the limelight in a breezy canary yellow Ralph and Russo outfit, if you remember. The fashion saga continued over the next few weeks, when both the divas attended the New York Fashion Week. It’s a wonder how they both managed to experiment with their looks and still managed to look good every single time – each look was different, unlike anything we have seen in the past.

By now, we have already resigned to the fact that both these ladies will continue with their fashion extravaganza at international red carpets and give us major fashion moments to cherish. And one such moment is of today when they added some extra oomph to the classic black gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California.

While the Quantico star picked a Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline, Padukone decided to add some shimmer to her look with a black gown with gold sequins on the front, waist down. It’s similar to what she wore to Vogue Beauty Awards 2012 with the only difference being her skirt was semi-gold this time – the previous one was pure gold. However, we aren’t complaining.

What’s worth noticing is that even their make-up and hair was perfect. Chopra kept her look simple and her only choice of accessory was a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Her make-up was just the right amount of nude with mascara eyes, sharp defined brows and a beautiful pink lip shade and even her hair was perfect in that slightly puffed side part.

Meanwhile, Padukone decided to channel the wild child in her in terms of make-up. Seems like natural windswept hair with waves was what she was looking for and it had the desired effect – she looked gorgeous. We think make-up artist Georgie Eisdell did a brilliant job here with those grey smokey eyes and nude lips too.

Even though both of them looked good, we think Priyanka Chopra takes the cake here.

(ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra goes grunge and Deepika Padukone floral at the pre-Oscars party)

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd